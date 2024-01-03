Early Morning Blaze Engulfs Factory In Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area; No Casualties Reported

In the early hours of Wednesday, a significant blaze broke out at a factory situated in Delhi's Bawana industrial area. According to ANI, there were no documented casualties or injuries.







#BreakingNews

Huge fire in Delhi's Bawana Industrial area, at a factory "D-280, Sec-3, Near Sai Dharam Kaanta".

No casualties/injuries.

Fire brought under control. Total 25 fire tenders doused the fire. Cause of fire not known yet, says Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg. pic.twitter.com/at0ljccFun — The Delhi Crown || Follow Us for Latest Delhi News (@DelhiCrown) January 3, 2024





Officials from the Delhi Fire Service Department were alerted to the fire around 1:40 a.m. The incident transpired at a factory in Sector 3 near Sai Dharam Kaanta in the Bawana industrial area. Responding promptly, 25 fire tenders reached the location and commenced firefighting operations.

Authorities have confirmed that the fire is now under control, stating, "As of now, there have been no reported injuries or casualties."