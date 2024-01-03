  • Menu
Early Morning Blaze Engulfs Factory In Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area; No Casualties Reported

Early Morning Blaze Engulfs Factory In Delhis Bawana Industrial Area; No Casualties Reported
  • A factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area witnessed a major fire in the early hours of Wednesday, swiftly attended by 25 fire tenders.
  • Officials confirm the fire is now under control, with no reported injuries or casualties as per the latest update.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a significant blaze broke out at a factory situated in Delhi's Bawana industrial area. According to ANI, there were no documented casualties or injuries.



Officials from the Delhi Fire Service Department were alerted to the fire around 1:40 a.m. The incident transpired at a factory in Sector 3 near Sai Dharam Kaanta in the Bawana industrial area. Responding promptly, 25 fire tenders reached the location and commenced firefighting operations.

Authorities have confirmed that the fire is now under control, stating, "As of now, there have been no reported injuries or casualties."

