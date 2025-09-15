Earthquake jolts Assam

Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Assam on Sunday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.The earthquake occurred at 4.41pm and the epicentre was in Udalguri district. The depth of the earthquake was 5km, the officials said. Tremors were also felt in other northeastern states and neighbouring Bhutan.Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa said there has been no report of any major damage or loss of life. “We are actively monitoring the situation,” he wrote on X. Tremors were felt in Guwahati, where many residents rushed out of their homes in panic. “It felt like it would never stop,” a Guwahati resident told HT.

“For a minute, I thought I was dead. I genuinely believed the roof would cave in,” another resident said.

Former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal also took to X: “Major earthquake in Assam. My prayers for everyone’s safety and well-being.”

Earthquakes are frequent in Assam, which lies in one of India’s most seismically active regions. The NCS categorises the area as seismically ‘very active’.

The region has witnessed some of the strongest earthquakes in recorded history, including the 1950 Assam–Tibet quake (magnitude 8.6) and the 1897 Shillong quake (magn