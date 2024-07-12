Live
Just In
Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolts Kashmir
An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
Data released by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K at 12.26 p.m.
“The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Baramulla area of the Valley. It occurred at a depth of 5 km inside the earth’s crust. The coordinates of the earthquake are altitude 34.32 degrees north and longitude 74.41 degrees east,” the data said.
There has been no report of any casualty or damage from anywhere so far.
Earthquakes have wrought havoc in Kashmir in the past as the Valley is seismologically situated in an earthquake-prone region.
On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter Scale occurred in Kashmir. More than 85,000 people were killed in that earthquake on two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K.