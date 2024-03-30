Live
- Balavana- Dr. Karanth’s legacy water-starved
- BJP fields ex-diplomat Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar; replaces Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur
- Bangalore devotee dies in a accident in Tirumala.
- Centre approves 3 months extension to Maharashtra Chief Secretary
- Assembly Polls: 10 BJP candidates, including CM & Dy CM, win unopposed in Arunachal
- Nani, Srikanth Odela reunite for explosive action thriller ‘Nani33’
- 6 guarantees should be taken in to public. Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao.
- BJP Alampur Constituency wide level meeting held success.
- '10th' examinations ended peacefully in the district
- EC directs volunteers to stay away from Cash Distribution amid MCC
In a significant decision impacting the electoral process, the Election Commission (EC) has implemented a crucial directive to exclude volunteers from the distribution of pensions during elections. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena issued strict instructions to officers, prohibiting them from disbursing cash in the presence of volunteers. The decision, mandated by the High Court, aims to ensure compliance with legal protocols and uphold the integrity of the election process.
Under the new guidelines, volunteers are required to surrender the tab and mobile devices provided to them until the conclusion of the election code. This measure is designed to streamline cash distribution processes and enhance transparency by engaging government employees in the disbursement of funds instead of relying on volunteers.
The move comes in response to a petition filed by "Citizen for Democracy" (CF), led by former Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, urging the High Court to scrutinize the involvement of volunteers in cash distribution activities during elections. The EC acknowledged CF's concerns and took proactive steps to address the issue, aligning with the principles of accountability and fairness in the electoral framework.