EC directs volunteers to stay away from Cash Distribution amid MCC

In a significant decision impacting the electoral process, the Election Commission (EC) has implemented a crucial directive to exclude volunteers from the distribution of pensions during elections. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena issued strict instructions to officers, prohibiting them from disbursing cash in the presence of volunteers. The decision, mandated by the High Court, aims to ensure compliance with legal protocols and uphold the integrity of the election process.

Under the new guidelines, volunteers are required to surrender the tab and mobile devices provided to them until the conclusion of the election code. This measure is designed to streamline cash distribution processes and enhance transparency by engaging government employees in the disbursement of funds instead of relying on volunteers.

The move comes in response to a petition filed by "Citizen for Democracy" (CF), led by former Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, urging the High Court to scrutinize the involvement of volunteers in cash distribution activities during elections. The EC acknowledged CF's concerns and took proactive steps to address the issue, aligning with the principles of accountability and fairness in the electoral framework.