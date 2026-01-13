  1. Home
EC resolves voter identity notice to former Navy chief

  • Created On:  13 Jan 2026 9:10 AM IST
EC resolves voter identity notice to former Navy chief
Panaji: The Election Commission on Monday clarified that a "system-driven procedure" led to the controversial notice issued to former Navy chief Admiral Arun Prakash (retd) as part of Goa's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The commission said the incomplete details in his previous enumeration form triggered the notice. The notice to Admiral Prakash, an 81-year-old Vir Chakra awardee and hero of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, had sparked a social media storm, with veterans and citizens questioning why such a decorated officer was required to "prove his identity" in person.

Election CommissionElectoral Roll RevisionGoaAdmiral Arun PrakashSpecial Intensive RevisionVoter Identity Verification
