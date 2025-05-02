EC to use digital data for speedy removal of deceased voters

New Delhi: Aiming for speedy removal of dead voters’ names from electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to directly collect electronic data from the Registrar of Births and Deaths, an official said on Thursday.

At present, the names are not removed or verified by booth level officers till a formal request, through Form 7, is received.

Apart from this, the ECI is planning to modify the design of Voter Information Slips (VIS) to make it more voter-friendly, said the official.

Referring to recent decisions by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the official said, “The Commission will now obtain death registration data electronically from the Registrar General of India in line with Rule 9 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 and Section 3(5)(b) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (as amended in 2023).”

“This will ensure that the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) get timely information about registered deaths. This will also enable Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to re-verify the information through field visits, without waiting for a formal request under Form 7,” said the official in a statement.

To make electoral slips more voter-friendly, the Commission has also decided to modify its design. “The serial number and booth number of the voter will now be displayed more prominently, with increased font size, making it easier for voters to identify their polling station and for polling officials to locate their names in the electoral roll efficiently," said the official.

The Commission has also directed that all BLOs, who are appointed by the EROs under Section 13B (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, be issued standard photo identity cards to ensure that citizens can recognise and interact confidently with BLOs during voter verification and registration drives.

The EC's move comes at a time when Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have been alleging anomalies in voters’ lists.

During his visit to Boston last month, LoP Gandhi attacked the EC saying, “It is very clear to us that the Election Commission is compromised, and it is very clear that there is something wrong with the system.”

The Trinamool Congress has been stating that voters from different states have the same Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number. In March, a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs demanded that the ECI ensure a "Unique ID" for the EPIC cards as in Aadhaar cards and passports. Last month, the Trinamool Congress started a year-long review and verification of the voters' list in West Bengal.