EC withholds Lakshadweep LS bypoll after HC relief to MP

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday withheld the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha bypoll after the Kerala High Court suspended the conviction and sentence of sitting MP Mohammed Faizal in an attempt to murder case.

The poll panel had announced the bypoll recently and it was to be held on February 27. The by-election was announced following the disqualification of Faizal on grounds of his conviction by a sessions court in Kavaratti. He had approached the high court against the order which suspended the conviction and sentence imposed on him. "After considering the matter and having due regard to the order passed by Hon'ble High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam...the Election Commission of India has decided to withhold the bye election and to defer the issuance of notification for holding the bye election," according to an EC statement.