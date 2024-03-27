Live
Just In
ECI extends postal ballot facilities to RTC employees, asks officials to take steps
In a move aimed at ensuring that all eligible voters are able to cast their ballots in the upcoming elections, the Election Commission has instructed District Collectors to provide postal ballot facilities to employees of the State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) who will be on duty on polling day.
This decision extends the postal ballot facility to employees of 33 emergency service departments, including Railway, Electricity, Fire, Ambulance, Health, Police, and the Food Corporation. Additionally, media representatives working for organizations approved by the Election Commission will also have access to postal ballots.
By expanding the postal ballot option, the Election Commission is striving to make it easier for all eligible voters, including those who are unable to physically go to the polling booths on election day, to participate in the democratic process. This measure not only ensures the inclusion of essential service workers but also underscores the importance of every vote in shaping the future of our democracy.