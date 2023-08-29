Live
- Take it up a notch: 5 ways to pamper your siblings this Raksha Bandhan
- DC Inspects tourism park at Jurala project
- National Sports Day 2023 Wishes Messages, WhatsApp Status & Motivational Quotes
- Sanathnagar roads will be expanded with Rs. 210 crore, says Talasani Srinivas Yadav
- ECI team’s visit sparks speculation of early polls in Odisha
- TS Govt to organise closing ceremony of I- Day Diamond Jubilee celebration on Friday
- YuppTV secures broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2023 YuppTV to telecast Asia Cup 2023 in 70+ countries.
- Bharat Mandapam designed as window to India: Architect Sanjay Singh
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Orders Suspension And Swift Action Following School Sexual Assaults
- Union Cabinet adopts resolution hailing soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3
Just In
ECI team’s visit sparks speculation of early polls in Odisha
The visit of an Election Commission of India (ECI) team to Odisha on September 13 to review poll preparedness has sparked off speculation of early Assembly elections in the State.
Bhubaneswar: The visit of an Election Commission of India (ECI) team to Odisha on September 13 to review poll preparedness has sparked off speculation of early Assembly elections in the State.
Although Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Tuesday said the ECI team's visit has nothing to do with early polls, the three major political parties, BJD, BJP and Congress, have asserted that they are ready for election whenever it takes place.''EVMs and VVPATs will be examined in October and the process will be completed by November 15. But this process or the ECI team's visit has nothing to do with early polls.
Both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held as per schedule,'' Dhal said.Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan was among the first politicians from the State to have speculated in recent times that the ruling BJD might seek early polls in the State. Early polls were held in Odisha in 2004.