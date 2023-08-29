ECI team’s visit sparks speculation of early polls in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The visit of an Election Commission of India (ECI) team to Odisha on September 13 to review poll preparedness has sparked off speculation of early Assembly elections in the State.

Although Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Tuesday said the ECI team's visit has nothing to do with early polls, the three major political parties, BJD, BJP and Congress, have asserted that they are ready for election whenever it takes place.''EVMs and VVPATs will be examined in October and the process will be completed by November 15. But this process or the ECI team's visit has nothing to do with early polls.

Both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held as per schedule,'' Dhal said.Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan was among the first politicians from the State to have speculated in recent times that the ruling BJD might seek early polls in the State. Early polls were held in Odisha in 2004.