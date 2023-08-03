Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the economic empowerment of women fuels growth and the most effective way to empower women is through a “women-led development approach.” “When women prosper, the world prospers,” Modi said while virtually addressing the ‘Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment’ organised at the Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar as part of India’s G20 Presidency.

The PM stressed on the need to create a level-playing field for women entrepreneurs in the current scenario. “Our goal should be to create a level-playing platform where women achievers become the norm. We must work to remove barriers which restrict their access to markets, global value chain and affordable finance,” the PM said.

“The economic empowerment of women fuels growth. Their access to education drives global progress. Their leadership fosters inclusivity and their voices inspire a positive change,” he said. To emphasise his point, the PM said “Mahatma Gandhi’s famous charkha (spinning wheel) was found by a woman named Gangaben, who lived at a village nearby.”