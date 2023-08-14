Economic empowerment of women strengthens their position in family and society: President Murmu

New Delhi: Noting that economic empowerment of women strengthens their position in family and society, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday wished women in the country to overcome challenges with courage and move ahead in life.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, the President said women are contributing extensively in every field of development and service to the country and are enhancing the nation's pride. "Today our women have made their special place in many such fields in which their participation was unimaginable a few decades ago," she said. Highlighting the role of women freedom fighters such as Matangini Hazra, Kanaklata Baruah, Kasturba Gandhi, Sarojini Naidu, Ammu Swaminathan, Rama Devi, Aruna Asaf Ali and Sucheta Kriplani, Murmu said they have set inspiring ideals for all future generations of women to serve the nation and the society with self-confidence.

My Dear Fellow Citizens,



My heartiest greetings to all of you on our 77th Independence Day!



It is a glorious and auspicious occasion for all of us. I am overjoyed to see that festivity is in the air.

"I am happy to note that the economic empowerment of women is being given special focus in our country. Economic empowerment strengthens the position of women in the family and society. "I urge all fellow citizens to give priority to women empowerment. I would like our sisters and daughters to overcome challenges with courage and move ahead in life. Development of women was among the ideals of our freedom struggle," she said. India is the mother of democracy and since ancient times it had democratic institutions functioning at the grassroots, the President said, but long years of colonial rule wiped them out. With India's Independence began the era of foreign rulers withdrawing from many colonies, and colonialism drew close to its end, she said. "What is special about our freedom struggle is not only the fact that its objective was achieved but also how it was fought.

Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and a galaxy of extraordinary visionary leaders, our national movement was animated by a unique set of ideals," Murmu said. Gandhi and other leaders re-kindled the soul of India and helped the nation rediscover its civilisational values, she said. "Following India's shining example, 'truth and non-violence', the cornerstone of our resistance, has been successfully employed in many political struggles around the world," Murmu said. The President said along with economic growth, human-development-concerns have also been accorded high priority.

Talking about the National Education Policy, she said it "has started making a difference. From my interactions with students as well as educationists at various levels, I gather that the learning process has become more flexible." Terming it a "visionary policy" aimed at merging ancient values with modern skills, the President said the National Education Policy 2020 will bring in unprecedented changes in the education sector over the years, leading to a great transformation of the nation. She said India's economic progress is powered by the dreams of its people, particularly the young generation for whom limitless opportunities have opened up. "From start-ups to sports, our youth have explored new horizons of excellence," she said