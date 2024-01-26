Live
Just In
ECoR celebrates National Voters’ Day
Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway celebrated National Voters’ Day at its headquarters at Rail Sadan here on Thursday.
Employees and officials of East Coast Railway, led by General Manager Manoj Sharma, took oath to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India on January 25, 1950 and create electoral awareness among the citizens and encourage them to participate in the electoral process. National Voters’ Day was also organised at all the divisions of ECoR -- Khurda Road, Waltair and Sambalpur -- where the Divisional Railway Managers administered oath to the employees and staff to create awareness among public on electoral process of the country and cast their votes. Employees at various railway stations under ECoR also celebrated National Voters’ Day.
Principal Chief Personnel Officer Siddharth Kati and Chief Personnel Officer Surya Prakash co-ordinated the programme.