  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

ED copied data of Kejriwal's electronic gadgets

Enforcement Directorate
x

 Enforcement Directorate

Highlights

The raid on Kejriwal's home has caused quite a commotion. During all this, AAP workers are raising slogans outside the CM's residence. Many AAP...

The raid on Kejriwal's home has caused quite a commotion. During all this, AAP workers are raising slogans outside the CM's residence. Many AAP supporters have been detained and taken from the Chief Minister's house. Following the ED raid, security measures have been strengthened.

Meanwhile, sources informed that the ED team has copied the data from the electronic gadget. The questions related to 'Kavita' have also been asked to CM Kejriwal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X