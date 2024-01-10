Live
- 48% Indian biz firms likely to meet net-zero target by 2030
- Cong will play role of kingmaker, says Seelam
- Singanamala MLA’s outbursts create ripples
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 January, 2024
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 10 January, 2024
- Comm Min sets up task force on foreign trade barriers
- ED files chargesheet against Lalu’s family
- Gabriel Attal France’s youngest, gay PM
- Qatal ki raat: Imran called Modi on Balakot
- Uddhav, Speaker spar as Maha awaits big verdict today
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) in the Land for a job scam money laundering case. The charge sheet consists of a total of 4751 pages.
ED has named Bihar’s former CM Rabri Devi, her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary and Amit Katyal. Two firms, AB Export and AK Infosystems, have also been accused.
Special CBI judge Vishal Gogne directed ED to file an e-copy of the charge sheet and documents today itself. The matter has been listed for consideration on cognizance January 16, 2024.
ED’s Special Public Prosecutors Manish Jain and advocate Ishan Baisla apprised the court that the Yadav family members are beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime.
