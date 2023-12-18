Live
- 10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
Just In
ED has summoned Delhi CM Kejriwal on December 21 in the excise policy scam
In an alleged liquor scam, the Enforcement Directorate has once again summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: In an alleged liquor scam, the Enforcement Directorate has once again summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The ED has asked him to appear on December 21 in the ongoing money laundering case involving the Delhi Liquor Policy. Earlier on November 2, ED had sent a notice to Arvind Kejriwal,However, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders have called for the revocation of this notice, calling it illegal.
On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party officials are concerned about Arvind Kejriwal's detention following a summons, with many stating that if Kejriwal is arrested, the entire AAP government will be jailed. Along with this, the Aam Aadmi Party also conducted a campaign in Delhi, in which AAP leaders visited the houses of Delhi residents and asked them if Kejriwal should resign following his detention or not. AAP leaders have stated that even if Kejriwal is jailed, he will remain the CM and will not resign.
It is worth noting that Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh have been arrested in connection with an alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. The party denies any excise policy scam in Delhi and accuses the BJP of misuse of investigating agencies. Singh was arrested after his premises were raided and interrogated.