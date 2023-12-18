ED has summoned Delhi CM Kejriwal on December 21 in the excise policy scam

New Delhi: In an alleged liquor scam, the Enforcement Directorate has once again summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The ED has asked him to appear on December 21 in the ongoing money laundering case involving the Delhi Liquor Policy. Earlier on November 2, ED had sent a notice to Arvind Kejriwal,However, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders have called for the revocation of this notice, calling it illegal.

On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party officials are concerned about Arvind Kejriwal's detention following a summons, with many stating that if Kejriwal is arrested, the entire AAP government will be jailed. Along with this, the Aam Aadmi Party also conducted a campaign in Delhi, in which AAP leaders visited the houses of Delhi residents and asked them if Kejriwal should resign following his detention or not. AAP leaders have stated that even if Kejriwal is jailed, he will remain the CM and will not resign.

It is worth noting that Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh have been arrested in connection with an alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. The party denies any excise policy scam in Delhi and accuses the BJP of misuse of investigating agencies. Singh was arrested after his premises were raided and interrogated.