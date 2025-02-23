ED probes USAID’s partners in crime

New Delhi: The Directorate of Enforcement, along with other security and financial agencies, has initiated preliminary steps to identify Indian entities and individuals who served as conduits for receiving the now-scrapped USAID’s $21 million to influence voter turnout in the country, official sources said on Saturday.

NGOs, social workers, media outlets and business entities are believed to be under the ED lens that is examining violation of money laundering regulations in the trans-national conspiracy, said sources.

The ED’s preliminary probe comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) indicated that action would be taken on information put out by the US administration about the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) meddling in Indian elections. "Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in New Delhi during a media briefing on Friday.

Meanwhile, BJP social media head Amit Malviya has expressed doubts over internationally-funded events organised in India as the possible route for bringing in the dirty USAID money into the country.

He also pointed towards the Omidyar Network and George Soros’ Open Society Foundation – both part of USAID’s Finance and Investment Network - as possible players in the larger conspiracy to influence elections in India. Malviya also indicated that the Indian security agencies had also pointed to the two entities’ alleged agenda of funding anti-government protests and unrests, like the ones witnessed in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ahead of regime changes.

“Omidyar Network… funded an event in Chennai on August 12, 2024, and another in Delhi as recently as January 2025, despite Omidyar India’s website

stating that it ceased operations in India effective December 31, 2024,” said Malviya in a post.

The BJP has also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of involvement in the controversy by citing the proximity of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha to American investor George Soros and US politician and India baiter Ilhan Omar.