ED questioning of Sonia ends

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for over three hours for the third time in the National Herald newspaper-linked money laundering case.

However, no fresh summons was issued, indicating that her questioning was over.

With Wednesday's round, Gandhi has been questioned for over 11 hours in three days and faced around 100 questions, officials said. Her first round of questioning took place on July 21.

Gandhi reached the probe agency's office in central Delhi at 11 am with daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and son Rahul Gandhi.

The session began around 11.15 am. The investigators included the main probe officer and a person who made notes out of the statements dictated by the Congress chief.

Sonia Gandhi left the ED office around 2 pm along with Vadra, who stayed with her at the 'Pravartan Bhawan' (ED headquarters) in order to provide any assistance or medical care to her mother.

The questioning pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.