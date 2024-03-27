Live
ED raids AAP leader Deepak Singla's residence in Delhi
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting raids at multiple locations in Delhi and its peripherals, including the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Singla, sources said.
However, it is yet to be revealed whether the raids are connected to the ongoing investigation into the alleged Delhi excise policy.
Singla, a former AAP candidate, had contested elections from Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar Assembly seat under the AAP banner.
Apart from his political endeavours, Singla also holds key roles within the party hierarchy, serving as the AAP's in-charge for Goa and as co-in charge of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
On March 23, the ED had conducted similar raids at the home of AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav from Matiala in the national capital.