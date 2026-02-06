Eight years of sustained success: The NCC legacy at CHRIST University

Bengaluru: At dawn on the parade ground, before lectures begin and hostels fully wake up, a small group of students fall into formation. Their uniforms are crisp, movements precise, and voices steady. For the cadets of CHRIST (Deemed to be University)’s National Cadet Corps, this discipline is not an extracurricular obligation, rather, it is a way of life. It is this steady, often unseen commitment that has earned the University the Best Institution Award for the eighth consecutive year under the Karnataka and Goa NCC Directorate under the Army Wing.

The legacy of NCC at CHRIST runs as deep as the institution itself. Established in 1969, the same year the University was founded, the NCC unit has grown alongside generations of students who chose service before spectacle.

Over the decades, it has produced more than 100 officers for the Indian Armed Forces, while continuing to train over 200 cadets each year.

For many, NCC is not just a pathway to a uniformed career but a formative space where leadership, resilience, and responsibility are learned early.

The training year 2025–26 reflected this enduring culture.

Cadets from CHRIST represented the Directorate at some of the most demanding national platforms, including the Republic Day Camp in New Delhi and the Thal Sainik Camp.

Medals were won, camps were conquered, and peaks were climbed in more ways than one, with 39 cadets summiting Mt. Shinkula at over 18,000 feet.

Yet, within the Unit, these achievements are spoken of not as personal victories but as collective milestones.