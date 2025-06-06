Education Fraudster Caught At Airport While Fleeing To Thailand

Pune's Crime Branch successfully apprehended a Bihar-based education counselor on Thursday for orchestrating an elaborate online fraud scheme that exploited students seeking college admissions. The suspect had been using the stolen identity of a prestigious Pune educational institution to deceive prospective students with false admission guarantees.

Kunal Kumar, the primary accused in the case, was captured at Kolkata airport along with his wife as they attempted to flee the country on a flight bound for Thailand. Authorities had previously issued a lookout notice to prevent his international departure, and intelligence information led to their timely interception before boarding their escape flight.

Senior Inspector Ulhas Kadam from the Anti-Narcotics Cell confirmed that Kumar was immediately transported to Pune for detailed interrogation and legal proceedings following his detention at the airport.

The fraudulent operation involved Kumar creating deceptive online advertisements that illegally used the name, official website design, logo, and promotional images of a well-established Pune-based educational institution. Through these fake advertisements, he enticed students with false assurances of securing admissions to various academic programs in return for monetary payments.

The scam was exposed when the legitimate educational institution discovered the unauthorized misuse of their institutional identity and branding materials. This discovery prompted them to file formal cheating charges against Kumar and two additional accomplices at Deccan Gymkhana Police Station on April 2, 2024.

Following the initial complaint, investigative teams conducted extensive manhunt operations spanning multiple states including Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi in their pursuit of the suspects. Kumar successfully evaded capture for several months by continuously relocating across state boundaries and maintaining a low profile.

The investigation also uncovered Kumar's involvement in an earlier cybercrime case that was registered with Pune Cyber Crime Police in 2021. Despite his anticipatory bail application being rejected by the sessions court, he had failed to surrender to authorities as required, demonstrating a pattern of evading legal accountability.

This arrest highlights the increasing sophistication of education-related fraud schemes that specifically target vulnerable students and families desperately seeking legitimate admission opportunities. The case demonstrates how criminals exploit the desperation of students and parents by impersonating reputable institutions and making false promises about guaranteed admissions in exchange for substantial fees.

The multi-state investigation required significant coordination between different police departments and showcases the determination of law enforcement agencies to pursue fraudsters who attempt to escape justice by crossing state and national boundaries. Kumar's attempt to flee to Thailand indicates the international scope that such fraud operations can potentially reach if not intercepted in time.