Efforts on to prevent 2nd wave: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is striving to see there is no second wave of COVID-19 in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday during a meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thackeray also said hospitals will be set up in all districts of the state to control the epidemic, according to an official statement.

The chief minister said Maharashtra did not hide a single COVID-19 case and death due to the disease and shared information with transparency.

Modi held a meeting with chief ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing to review measures taken to tackle COVID-19.

The chief minister said it has been observed that after recovering from COVID-19, patients contracted some other diseases, and called for setting up a mechanism to treat such individuals.