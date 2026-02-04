Eight Oppn MPs suspended from LS for 'unruly behaviour'

New Delhi: In escalation of the tussle between the government and the Opposition, seven Congress members and one CPI-M MP were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday for 'unruly behaviour' after they tore papers and threw them at the Chair.

Their suspension from the House for the remaining part of the Budget Session that concludes on April 2 will intensify the face-off with the government over various issues, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi being denied an opportunity to cite an article based on excerpts from an unpublished 'memoir' of former Army Chief M M Naravane on India-China conflict of 2020.

The Opposition has also raised concerns about American President Donald Trump announcing the India-US trade deal. As soon as the House met at 3 pm following multiple adjournments, Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, named the eight Oppn members. Subsequently, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju read out a resolution seeking suspension of the eight members for the remaining period of the Budget Session.

The suspended members are Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole and Dean Kuriakose (all Congress) and S Ventakesan (CPI-M).