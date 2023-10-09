Election Commission of India has announced election dates in five states

New Delhi : The Election Commission on Monday held an important press conference today i.e. Monday at 12 noon. During this time, ECI announced the dates for assembly elections in five states. According to the schedule released by ECI, polls will be conducted in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and 17, Telangana on November 30, and Mizoram on November 7. The Commission further stated that the vote would be tallied on December 3. In all three states in the Hindi belt, there is an open contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. Elections will be held in one phase in MP, Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Telangana. Elections in Chhattisgarh, on the other hand, will be held in two stages.

The tenure of the current governments in all the states is ending between December 2023 and January 2024. Furthermore, MP elections will be conducted on 230 seats. In contrast, elections will be held on 200 seats in Rajasthan, 119 in Telangana, 90 in Chhattisgarh, and 40 in Mizoram.

According to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, 16.14 crore people will vote in these elections. There will be 8.2 crore male voters and 7.8 crore female voters out of this total. This year, 60.2 lakh new voters will cast their ballots for the first time. It is interesting that 60.2 lakh new voters would vote for the first time. Their ages range from 18 to 19 years old. There are 15.39 lakh voters who are about to turn 18 and have submitted advance applications. CEC added that the total number of assembly seats available across all states is 679. He stated that 1.77 lakh voting booths will be set up throughout the five states. According to the CEC, the voter list will be issued on October 17. Elderly people will be able to vote from home. They will, however, be required to fill out a form.

The total voters in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram are 5.6 crores, 5.25 crores, 3.17 crores, 2.03 crores, and 8.52 lakhs, respectively. Notably, the assembly elections in these five states are considered important ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year. Political specialists refer to them as the power semi-finals.

