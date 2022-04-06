Elephant tramples another man to death; second in ten days

Gunupur:Within 10 days of the first such incident, another person was trampled to death by an elephant in the Gunupur block on Tuesday forenoon, bringing grief to Bali Gaudo of Arabindanagar, near Irrigation Colony here.

Ramesh Gaudo(40), son of Bali Gaudo went to graze cattle at a plantation near Badanalo of Chalakamba. Aware that the tusker was moving in the area he left with some friends to see it. Suddenly on seeing a herd of elephants they started running. But unfortunately, Ramesh fell and an elephant trampled him to death. The body was brought to the sub-divisional medical centre for autopsy, according to Forest Ranger Ranjan Kumar Mohanty.

On March 23 at Rupapadar village, under Chalakamba Panchayat an elephant trampled Gadhadar Senapati (52) when he heard the movement of elephants. He went with others to see them. On seeing the group of elephants, he ran for life, fell and died.

The Forest department officials claim they have been cautioning people about the presence of elephants, but they are not heeding.