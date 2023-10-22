Live
Embassy condoles death of 2 Indian nationals in Maldives
Highlights
New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Maldives condoled the death of two Indian nationals and said that it is in close contact with Maldivian authorities.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident on Haa Dhaal Makunudhoo Island in which two Indian nationals have lost their lives,” Indian Embassy in Maldives wrote on X.
It said that the High Commission is in close contact with Maldivian authorities as well as the families of the victims.
According to reports, two persons were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in Haa Dhaal atoll Makunudhoo.
However, the report did not reveal the identities of individuals who lost their lives.
The police have confirmed that two foreign nationals died in the incident, the reports said.
