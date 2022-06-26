'Emergency a black spot on India's vibrant democracy'

Munich: Terming Emergency in 1975 as a "black spot" on the vibrant history of India's democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that democracy, which is in DNA of every Indian, was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago, but the people answered in a democratic way all the conspiracies to crush it. "Today is June 26 which is also known for the day when India's democracy, which is in the DNA of every Indian, was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago. Emergency is a black spot on the vibrant history of India's democracy," Modi told a gathering of Indian diaspora here, targeting the opposition Congress Party. "The people of India answered all the conspiracies to crush democracy in a democratic way. We Indians take pride in our democracy wherever we are," Modi said in his over 30 minutes speech at the massive diaspora event held at the Audi Dome stadium here. Modi, who is visiting Germany to attend the G7 Summit, said that Indians are proud of their democracy. "Today, we can proudly say that India is the mother of democracy... The diversity of culture, food, clothes, music and traditions makes our democracy vibrant. India has shown that democracy can deliver and has delivered."

Modi said he was looking forward to "fruitful discussions" with world leaders on topical issues like climate, energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment, gender equality and democracy as he arrived here to attend the G7 Summit. Emergency was announced in India on June 25, 1975 when Congress leader Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, and was lifted on March 21, 1977. During the speech, Modi also shared his government's achievements and said India will not be left behind in the 4th Industrial Revolution. He said that now every village in India is open defecation free, has electricity and 99% of the villages also have clean cooking fuel. India has been providing free ration to 80 crore poor people since last 2 years.