Enactment of laws in English will not harm growth of regional languages: Kerala HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has pointed out that the enactment of laws in English would not harm the growth of regional languages.

Justice BechuKurian Thomas further pointed out this was also required under the Constitution of India, and opined that the enactment of laws in English would not harm the growth of regional languages.

"Enacting laws in English as mandated by the Constitution in a diverse country like India, will not have any bearing on the growth of the regional language. On the other hand, it can enhance the growth potential of the state as an investment destination with better awareness about its laws," said the judge whose father Justice K.T. Thomas is a retired Supreme Court judge.

"“The need for publishing statutes and rules in English language need not be reiterated. When a state like Kerala opens its invitation for people from all over the world to invest, it would be incongruous if the laws were incomprehensible to them. The importance of English as an international language of communication and comprehension within and outside the Country cannot be ignored. Parochial considerations have to be kept aside while contemplating growth and development of the State," added the judge.

The High Court made these observations while considering a petition under the Kerala Town and Country Planning Act, 2016, which found the rules were available only in Malayalam.

"The legislature and the rule making authority are bound to issue an English translation, simultaneous with the introduction and passing of the law and the Rules. The requirement of an English text is a Constitutional obligation and cannot be avoided," said the court.