Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam

BUDGAM: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening.

The gun battle between the terrorists and the security personnel is still underway.



The Kashmir zone police had tweeted yesterday stating, "Encounter has started at Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."