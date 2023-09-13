Live
- BJP passes resolution lauding PM Modi for success of G20
- Enforcement Directorate conducts raids related to Jal Jeevan Mission case
- Kharge, Rahul condole death of army, police personnel in J&K, says India stands united against terrorism
- Cattle scam: Enforcement Directorate starts process to shift all files related to Anubrata Mondal to Delhi
- Kota development model to be repeated in other Rajasthan cities, says Gehlot
- Finally someone has got China’s map as it really is: Ex-Army Chief
- SC asks Centre to relook into notifications providing that LMV license holders can drive light transport vehicles
- 73% Bihar MPs facing criminal cases says Association of Democratic Reforms
- Karnataka: BJP MLA vows to install Ganesh idol at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi
- 'Caste census, joint public meeting, seat sharing discussed in 1st meeting of coordination committee of INDIA'
Just In
Enforcement Directorate conducts raids related to Jal Jeevan Mission case
Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has recently carried out search operations at several bank lockers held by individuals involved in the Jal Jeevan Mission case in Jaipur, Rajasthan, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).
New Delhi : Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has recently carried out search operations at several bank lockers held by individuals involved in the Jal Jeevan Mission case in Jaipur, Rajasthan, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).
ED said that during the search operations 9.635 kg gold valued at Rs 5.83 crore and 6.349 kg silver valued at Rs 3.90 lakh was seized. It said that the total seizure in the instant case till date is Rs. 8.82 crore, including gold and silver worth Rs 6.50 crore.
The central agency said that ED initiated PMLA investigation on the basis of FIR registered by ACB, Rajasthan against individual contractors viz. Padamchand Jain and others for bribing public servants to secure illegal protection, obtain tenders, approve bills, and conceal irregularities related to contracts with the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED). ED said that further investigations are underway.