'Ensure BJP wins MP Assembly polls with full majority': Shah tells booth-level workers in Indore

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah has called upon party workers in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh to gear up and work with full committment to ensure that the party wins the Assembly elections with full majority.

Shah made the appeal while addressing the booth-level party workers at 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelan' in Indore on Sunday.

He said that the party has strongest organisation in the state. "I have visited to the entire country... when I was the party president and even today, I can say that the party organisation in Madhya Pradesh is the best," Shah added.

He also recalled the role of Kushabhau Thakre in strengthening the party organisation in the state.

Reffering to the Sunday's event, the BJP leader said that this is the begining of elections campaign in the state and subsequently, massive rallies would be held in other parts of the state.

Shah said that it is booth-level party workers whose efforts ensure the victory.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is today known as the "messiah of the poor" across the country due to the welfare works done by him.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will retain power in the state after the Assembly polls, to be held later this year.

Hitting out at the Congress, Shah said that the grand-old party nurtured Article 370 (in Jammu and Kashmir) "like its own child".

Shah said that during the UPA regime from 2004-2014, Pakistani terrorists used to carry out bomb blasts in India, but now the BJP-led government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, gives befitting reply to such attempts.