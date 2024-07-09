Live
Ensure people don't misuse Pocso Act to settle scores, Kerala HC tells authorities
The Kerala High Court has asked the police and the courts to ensure utmost caution in handling cases under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso Act) as there have been instances when people have misused its provisions to settle personal scores.
The court's observations came while handling a case under the act.
It pointed out the provisions of this Act are being misused when there is a rivalry between people, especially when minors are involved, and more during cases of matrimonial disputes.
In such disputes, the Court said the minors are used to make allegations to ensure the father does not get custody of the child.
"Thus, chagrined and frustrated litigants should not be allowed to give vent to their frustration, by cheaply misusing the provisions of penal law. Therefore, the police officers and courts should always be vigilant, while addressing the allegations, so as to separate the husk from the grist,” said the court.