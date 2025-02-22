Environmental scientists assert Sangam water safe for bathing

Mahakumbh Nagar: On one hand, crores of devotees from across India and around the world consider themselves blessed as they bathe in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam daily during the Mahakumbh. However, a recent report from the Central Pollution Control Board has raised questions about the water quality. In response, renowned scientists in the country have stated that the report is incomplete and that some information may have been misrepresented.

They noted that crucial elements such as nitrate and phosphate were not included in the report, making it insufficient to draw conclusions about the quality of Ganga water. These experts assert that the water at the Sangam is safe for bathing.

On Friday, Dr Amit Kumar Mishra, an Assistant Professor at the School of Environmental Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru University, along with Professor Umesh Kumar Singh from the Centre for Environmental Sciences at Allahabad University, and Associate Professor RK Ranjan from South Bihar Central University, unanimously agreed that the Ganga water is alkaline based on the current report, which is a positive indicator of a healthy water body.

They also highlighted that the amount of dissolved oxygen in the water suggests it is suitable for bathing. Addressing concerns about fecal bacteria contamination in Prayagraj water, Dr Mishra emphasised the need for more comprehensive data sets. With a vast number of people bathing during the Mahakumbh, variations in E. coli levels are expected, especially during peak times like the Amrit Snan. He concluded that additional monitoring stations and parameters are required for a thorough assessment. For bathing purposes, a level of three micrograms per litre of fecal bacteria is considered safe. He noted that data at Sangam Ghat fluctuates around this figure, occasionally reaching 4 or 4.5 micrograms. The current levels of dissolved oxygen indicate a healthy water body, and the pH levels are consistent with alkaline water, which is favorable.

Professor Umesh Kumar Singh pointed out that the CPCB's recent report indicates increased levels of fecal coliform bacteria but lacks critical data on nitrate and phosphate levels.

He believes the CPCB needs to improve its reporting, as the dissolved oxygen levels shown in the report are favorable. Thus, based on the existing data, it can be concluded that the water at Triveni Sangam is suitable for bathing.

Associate Professor RK Ranjan remarked that there are significant discrepancies in the CPCB's data, suggesting it's premature to declare the water unsafe for bathing. He emphasized that insufficient data exists to conclude that Prayagraj's water is unfit for bathing. Similar concerns have also been raised about locations such as Garhmukteshwar, Ghazipur, Buxar, and Patna. He explained that the high number of bathers in the same water and various factors related to when and where the water samples are taken can influence the results.