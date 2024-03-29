Erode: Denied LS ticket, TN MP commits suicide

Erode : Erode MP A Ganeshamurthi, who allegedly attempted suicide , died at a Coimbatore hospital on Thursday morning, sources from his party MDMK and police said.

Expressing shock and grief over his demise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said Ganeshamurthi started his political journey in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and effectively discharged his responsibilities in various capacities including the post of district secretary. Later, he traversed the political path along with Vaiko (MDMK chief). The circumstances leading Ganeshamurthi's death stemmed from his reported distress over being denied a ticket to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. According to police, the 77-year-old Ganeshamurthi had allegedly tried to kill himself after consuming some poisonous tablets on March 24 at his home here. He was rushed to a hospital here and later referred to another private institute in Coimbatore.

The Erode Town police has already registered an attempt to suicide case. This will now be altered to a death by suicide case, police said. Hospital authorities handed the body to the police who took it to the Institute of Road Transport (IRT) Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

"He was a brave and determined leader There's no iota of truth that Ganeshamurthi made a suicide attempt over not getting a seat to contest Lok Sabha election again," Vaiko said while speaking to reporters in Coimbatore.