ESIC eases norms to extend medical cover to retired workers

New Delhi: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Saturday approved a proposal to provide medical benefit to insured superannuating workers who were dropped from the ESI Scheme coverage after their wages exceeded the ceiling limit.

The persons who were in insurable employment for at least five years after April 1, 2012, and superannuated or voluntarily retired on or after April 1, 2015 with wages up to Rs 30,000 per month will now be eligible to avail of medical benefits under the new scheme.

The Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme provides full medical care in the form of medical attendance, treatment, drugs and injections, specialist consultation and hospitalization to insured persons and members of their families.

The ESI Scheme applies to factories and other establishments such as road transport, hotels, restaurants, cinemas, newspaper, shops, and educational/medical institutions in which 10 or more persons are employed

The ESIC meeting, chaired by Labour Minister Minister Bhupender Yadav, also decided to augment medical services and infrastructure in the North-East Region and Sikkim to fulfil the vision of the Act East Policy of the Government.

The ESIC relaxed the existing norms for establishment of dispensaries, medical infrastructure/Regional/Sub Regional Offices in NE states including Sikkim.

To promote holistic wellbeing of the ESI beneficiaries, a new policy on AYUSH 2023 in ESIC institutions was adopted during the meeting. The policy details the establishing of Panchkarma, Kshara Sutra and AYUSH Units in ESIC Hospitals.

Further, in order to strengthen the infrastructure of medical care, approval was given at the meeting for acquisition of lands for construction of 100 bedded hospitals each at Udupi, Karnataka; Idukki, Kerala and a 150 bedded hospital at Malerkotla in Punjab was also accorded.

Besides, it was decided to extend concessions/facilities for non-IPs to avail ESI healthcare services at “Nil” user charges at ESIC Medical Colleges and Hospitals at Alwar, Rajasthan and Bihta, Bihar till March 31, 2025.

The Revised Estimates 2023-24, Budget Estimates 2024-25 and Performance Budget 2024-25 of the ESIC was adopted by the ESI Corporation during the meeting.