Ethiopia volcano hurls ash towards Delhi

New Delhi: The Hayli Gubbi volcano, in Ethiopia’s northeastern region, erupted for the first time in 12,000 years, spewing ashes towards Delhi and other parts of India, leading to disruptions in flight operations.

Seven international flights scheduled to operate between 1 AM and 6 PM on Tuesday were cancelled due to volcanic ash affecting airspace conditions, according to reports.

The ash mass from the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia spread across large parts of northwest India on Monday night, sweeping over Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR and Punjab.