Even if I'm inside jail, my life dedicated to nation

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal(File Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his life is dedicated to the nation whether he is inside jail or outside jail. "My life is dedicated to the service of the nation whether I am inside or outside (jail)," Kejriwal told a television channel while he was being produced in the court. This was Kejriwal's first reaction after being arrested by the ED on Thursday night.

