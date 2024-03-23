Live
- BRS MLC Kavitha meets her son at ED office, asks him to stay strong
- Belagavi has received a good response in all surveys we have conducted: Siddaramaiah
- Apple Cancels MicroLED Screen Plans, Bloomberg Reports
- Lavu contesting for 2nd time from Narasaraopet
- Grounds for arrest: ED must give in writing to accused: SC
- Only 38% water in reservoirs for summer season
- PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Bhutan, calls it 'beacon of hope' for families
- HC questions govt over permission to bar in residential area
- Vamsichand seeks villagers’ support
- Vijayawada: Women urged to be aware of cervical cancer
Even if I'm inside jail, my life dedicated to nation
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his life is dedicated to the nation whether he is inside jail or outside jail. "My life is dedicated to the service of the nation whether I am inside or outside (jail)," Kejriwal told a television channel while he was being produced in the court. This was Kejriwal's first reaction after being arrested by the ED on Thursday night.
