‘Even Shivraj Chouhan wants to join Congress’: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh former chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday sarcastically said that ‘even Shivraj Singh Chouhan wants to join the Congress’ during a meeting at the party headquarters in Bhopal.

Kamal Nath said that there are many BJP leaders who are willing to join the Congress.

“But as I have said several times that my principles are very clear. Only Congress leaders will decide whether the BJP leader should be included in the party or not,” Kamal Nath said.

Kamal Nath’s sarcastic remarks about the Chief Minister came after the Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is leading BJP’s election committee in Madhya Pradesh, asked the party workers to make repeated calls to the Congress workers and convince them to support BJP in upcoming elections.

Speaking about dissidents in the BJP, Tomar said, “We are human and prone to make errors. But in a war like situation, all soldiers of BJP should fight together to defeat the opponent.”