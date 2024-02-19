  • Menu
Ex-Dhenkanal Municipality chief Indramani passes away

Dhenkanal: Former Dhenkanal Municipality chairman and stage artiste Indramani Behera passed away here on Friday. He was 66.

According to family sources, he was ailing for the past few days. As news of his demise spread, hundreds of people rushed to his residence and paid tributes. Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo, district BJD working president Devi Prasad Bhutia, Zilla Parishad president Archana Puhan, district BJD Mahila president Sagarika Mishra and former BJP Rajya Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pany paid their last respects to the departed soul.

Indramani was a BJD leader and Chairman of Dhenkanal Municipality from 2013 to 2016. He was also a stage artiste and acted in films and TV serials.

