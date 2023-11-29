Ex-Mumbai Mayor Dalvi held for slur on Eknath Shinde, gets 14 days’ JC

Mumbai: In a strong action, the Mumbai Police arrested former Mayor Datta Dalvi, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, for allegedly using abusive language against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, here on Wednesday.

A team from Bhandup Police station swooped down on Dalvi’s residence in Vikhroli, following a complaint by a ruling Shiv Sena activist Bhushan Palande.

He was produced before a Magistrate Court which remanded him to 14 days’ judicial custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Soon afterwards, Dalvi’s legal team moved a bail application which was not allowed and he will be lodged in the Thane Central Jail after undergoing a mandatory medical check-up.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders including MP Sanjay Raut and MLA Sunil Raut flayed the government for the ‘illegal’ arrest of Dalvi, alleging that it was carried out due to ‘pressure from above’ on the Mumbai Police.

The police have charged Dalvi -- who was the Mayor between 2005-2007 -- under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly making derogatory references to the CM.

Sunil Raut, who went to the Bhandup Police Station, later warned that on Thursday, the Shiv Sena(UBT) activists will stage road blocks in the city to protest against the arrest of Dalvi, a senior citizen who is suffering from various ailments.

He said that there are many ruling party leaders like Minister Abdul Sattar or the Rane siblings, who also use bad language against the Opposition leaders, but the police never target them in such a manner.

On November 26, there was a meeting of the party’s Konkan unit office-bearers where Dalvi reportedly made some objectionable statements against the CM with reference to one of his recent election campaign speeches in Rajasthan.

Palande filed a complaint with the Bhandup Police Station, accusing Dalvi for publicly making objectionable remarks against a person (CM) who is occupying a constitutional post.