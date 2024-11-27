  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Exciting Future Space Missions by ISRO: Venus, Moon, Mars, Human Spaceflight, and More

Exciting Future Space Missions by ISRO: Venus, Moon, Mars, Human Spaceflight, and More
x

Exciting Future Space Missions by ISRO: Venus, Moon, Mars, Human Spaceflight, and More

Highlights

ISRO has a series of ambitious space missions planned for the coming years, including Venus exploration, the Chandrayaan 4 lunar mission, Mars exploration, human spaceflight, and more. Discover what’s next for India’s space agency.

India's space agency, ISRO, has some exciting missions planned for the future. Here are the main ones:

Shukrayaan (Venus Mission)

ISRO will send a spacecraft to Venus in 2028. It will study Venus's surface and atmosphere.

Chandrayaan 4 (Moon Mission)

This mission will be a joint project with Japan. It will send a rover to the Moon’s south pole in 2030 to study the area.

Mars Mission

ISRO plans to send a satellite to Mars and maybe even land on the planet in the future. The exact timeline is still being decided.

Gaganyaan (Human Spaceflight)

India plans to send astronauts to space. The first mission, which will be unmanned, is set for 2026. A manned mission will follow.

India’s Space Station

India will launch its own space station in 2028. It will be smaller than the ISS and fully functional by 2035. It will also help with future missions to the Moon.

Weather and Communication Satellite

ISRO will launch new satellites to improve weather forecasts and help with communication. These satellites will be very important for studying the weather and oceans.

These missions show how ISRO is working to explore space and make important discoveries!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick