Exciting Future Space Missions by ISRO: Venus, Moon, Mars, Human Spaceflight, and More

India's space agency, ISRO, has some exciting missions planned for the future. Here are the main ones:

Shukrayaan (Venus Mission)

ISRO will send a spacecraft to Venus in 2028. It will study Venus's surface and atmosphere.

Chandrayaan 4 (Moon Mission)

This mission will be a joint project with Japan. It will send a rover to the Moon’s south pole in 2030 to study the area.

Mars Mission

ISRO plans to send a satellite to Mars and maybe even land on the planet in the future. The exact timeline is still being decided.

Gaganyaan (Human Spaceflight)

India plans to send astronauts to space. The first mission, which will be unmanned, is set for 2026. A manned mission will follow.

India’s Space Station

India will launch its own space station in 2028. It will be smaller than the ISS and fully functional by 2035. It will also help with future missions to the Moon.

Weather and Communication Satellite

ISRO will launch new satellites to improve weather forecasts and help with communication. These satellites will be very important for studying the weather and oceans.

These missions show how ISRO is working to explore space and make important discoveries!