Exotic reptile species seized at airport

Bhubaneswar: The Customs officials seized several exotic reptile species, including king snakes, monitor lizards and turtles, at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Saturday. The seized reptiles, concealed in chocolate boxes, were being smuggled from Thailand capital Bangkok to Chennai, Injee t Kumar Mohanty, a Customs official at the airport, said.

Acting on a tip-off, the luggage of a person hailing from Chennai was searched and the seizures were made, he said, adding the passenger was detained and he was being questioned. A total of nine California king snakes, 10 pig nose turtles and 12 Nile monitor lizards were seized, of which three lizards were dead, he said.

The Customs officials promptly contacted Snake Helpline personnel and forest officials to examine the reptiles. The rescued reptiles were handed over to wildlife officials. Sources said after completing the necessary formalities, the animals would be released into the wild for safe rehabilitation in their natural habitat.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the exotic species were being taken to the Tamil Nadu capital for sale, Mohanty added.