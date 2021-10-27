Experts Claims That Rescue Centres Are Turning Into Jails

Forest department officials and conservationists stated that zoos and rescue centres are turning into animal jails, who argue that adequate criteria must be established to prevent animals from becoming permanent inmates at rescue centres.



However it is n't the only issue. Perhaps another concern that has piqued the interest of forest department authorities and conservationists is the treatment of carnivore-housing facilities. All the tigers who recovered are taken to the Mysuru rehabilitation centre, while leopards are taken to Bannerghatta, according to a veterinarian who requested anonymity. As a result, the Leopard Rescue Centre in Bannerghatta has about 35 leopards, whereas the Tiger Rescue Centre in Mysuru has roughly 8-10 tigers.

In just a few days, three leopards were evacuated from separate locations in Bengaluru. An wounded tiger was transferred from Bandipur Tiger Reserve to the Mysuru Rescue Centre on October 21. An wounded tiger seized at Nagarhole Tiger Reserve was sent to Bannerghatta Rescue Centre owing to capacity restrictions in the Mysuru rescue centre.

A forest department official stated that evacuated wild animals cannot be kept on exhibit at zoos, as per the Central Zoo Authority and the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change. As a result, these animals live their entire lives as inmates in captivity. Farmers and villages are increasingly addressing the forest department with leopard kittens, several as young as 5-10 days old, owing to a loss of patience, awareness of animals, and pure enthusiasm. They seemed to discover them wailing in paddy, sugarcane, and other fields, but they don't realise that their mother must have gone on a search or to discover a more secure location for them. Although these cubs have been imprinted by humans, they cannot be released into the wild and will perish. As a result, they remain in the rescue centre as well. A similar incident occurred a week ago, and the cubs are currently in Bannerghatta.

A senior forest department veterinarian said that animals whose canines or claws are shattered, badly damaged, incapable to prowl, and so on are kidnapped and housed in rescue centres, according to veterinarians.