Natural farmers’ conclave tomorrow

Vijayawada: Stating that natural and organic farming is crucial for farmers’ future, soil health, and food security, BJP-affiliated Kisan Morcha State unit president Chigurupati Kumaraswamy said awareness on sustainable agriculture is the need of the hour. In this backdrop, he announced that a Natural Farmers’ Conclave in the form of a roundtable meeting would be organised on January 3 at a function hall to create awareness among farmers.

During a press conference held at BJP State office here on Thursday, a brochure pertaining to Natural Farmers’ Conclave was released. Addressing the media, Kumaraswamy said the conclave would provide comprehensive guidance to farmers on various aspects ranging from seed selection and soil health management to livestock integration, preparation of natural inputs, certification, and marketing.

He said excessive dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides over the past few decades has increased cultivation costs, reduced soil fertility, and resulted in serious health issues. To reverse this alarming trend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promoting natural farming as a national movement, he added. Kumaraswamy explained that the Union government is encouraging chemical-free agriculture through schemes such as Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana, Bharatiya Prakriti Krishi Paddhati, and the National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture. These initiatives provide training, certification, and market linkages, besides ensuring better prices for organic produce.

He said the NDA government in the state is also extending full support to natural farming by providing technical assistance, field-level training, and strengthening marketing systems through Farmer-Producer Organisations. Digital platforms like e-NAM are enabling farmers to directly access markets.

The Kisan Morcha would organise natural farming awareness programmes in every district in the coming days and groom experienced natural farmers as mentors, while encouraging youth and women farmers to actively participate in the transformation, he added. BJP State General Secretary Matta Prasad, Kisan Morcha General Secretary Subba Rao, BJP State Media In-charge Kilaru Dileep, Kisan Morcha State Office Secretary Raghuvamsi, Kisan Morcha Secretary Nagaraju, and district president Kolli Nageswara Rao were present.