Explosives recovered in J&K’s Sopore

Security forces on Thursday recovered explosives from Jammu & Kashmir's Sopore town.

A police statement said, “In a significant development, police recovered a cache of explosive materials from a house in the Kraknshiven colony in Sopore.

“The materials, suspected to be used in the manufacturing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), were seized during a targeted operation conducted by the police.

“Today around 8 a.m. an operation named Caso was initiated by Police station Tarzoo and 52 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF at Kraknkshiven village in connection with Fir No. 307/2023 of police station Sopore.

“During the search, explosive material, IEDs, a rusted pistol with a magazine and ammunition of SLR/AK47/pistol were found at the residence of Rashid Najar, who is the brother of the deceased terrorist Qayoom Najar of Kalrankshivan Sopore.

“Rashid Najar has been detained.The recovery underscores the ongoing efforts by police to maintain security and prevent potential threats in the town.”

