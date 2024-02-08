Live
- Regularly monitoring compliances of intermediaries with new IT rules: MoS IT
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
Just In
Explosives recovered in J&K’s Sopore
Security forces on Thursday recovered explosives from Jammu & Kashmir's Sopore town.
Security forces on Thursday recovered explosives from Jammu & Kashmir's Sopore town.
A police statement said, “In a significant development, police recovered a cache of explosive materials from a house in the Kraknshiven colony in Sopore.
“The materials, suspected to be used in the manufacturing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), were seized during a targeted operation conducted by the police.
“Today around 8 a.m. an operation named Caso was initiated by Police station Tarzoo and 52 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF at Kraknkshiven village in connection with Fir No. 307/2023 of police station Sopore.
“During the search, explosive material, IEDs, a rusted pistol with a magazine and ammunition of SLR/AK47/pistol were found at the residence of Rashid Najar, who is the brother of the deceased terrorist Qayoom Najar of Kalrankshivan Sopore.
“Rashid Najar has been detained.The recovery underscores the ongoing efforts by police to maintain security and prevent potential threats in the town.”