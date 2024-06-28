Eye care unit sealed in Angul

Angul: Angul Sub-Collector Baranyendu Mohanty on Thursday sealed a private Eye Care unit at Amalapada here following a botched eye surgery that led to partial loss of vision of some patients.

Thirteen persons, who underwent cataract surgeries at the private eye care centre in Angul on Thursday, experienced partial loss of vision and developed infections. They were rushed to VIMSAR, Burla on Sunday for further treatment.

Chief District Medical Officer Sivanand Mohanty said the administration has sealed the eye care unit and an inquiry is being conducted into the incident. The inquiry report will be sent to the State government and action will be taken against the errant doctors. He said 11 of the 13 patients who were admitted in Burla Medical have been discharged.

On Thursday, 13 patients underwent cataract operation. After two days, they complained of infections and loss of eyesight. They were then shifted to Burla Medical for treatment. The cataract operation was done by an eye specialist from Cuttack.

The doctor at the eye care centre admitted that complications arose after two days of the surgeries. He said he immediately shifted the patients to Burla Medical for treatment. The doctor said the patients who underwent surgeries had no complaints for two days.

He said 11 patients have been discharged from Burla Medical. Though they have not regained their eyesight, it will happen gradually and may take another 15 days, he claimed. The patients hailed from Banarpal, Athamallik and Angul.