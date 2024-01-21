Eyes of Ram Lalla can’t be revealed before Pran Pratishtha

Ayodhya: Acharya Satyendra Das, the Chief Priest of Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, said the eyes of the Ram Lalla idol cannot be revealed before 'Pran Pratishtha'. The 'Pran Praishtha' of Sri Ram Lalla will take place on Monday. A team of priests led by Lakshami Kant Dixit will lead the rituals and PM Modi is set to take part in the rituals.

The idol of the lord, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Santorum of the temple on Friday. The first photos showed the idol was covered with a veil. However, pictures of the Ram Lalla idol with 'naked' eyes surfaced on the internet.

Acharya Satyendra Das said, "The eyes of Lord Ram's idol cannot be revealed before Pran Pratishtha is completed. The idol where the eyes of Lord Ram can be seen is not the real idol. If the eyes can be seen, an investigation should be done on who revealed the eyes and how the pictures of the idol are going viral."

"All the procedures will be carried out as usual. However, the eyes of Ram Lalla will not be revealed until the 'Pran Pratishtha'," he added.

He also spoke about the procedures for carrying the idol of Shri Ram Lalla from the tent it is in currently to the temple. "It will be established in the Sanctum Santorum of the temple, where the new idol will be installed. There is also no auspicious timing for this. An auspicious timing is predicted when something new has to be done. This is a procedure," he added.