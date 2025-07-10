  • Menu
Fail system in classes 5 & 8 exams

Fail system in classes 5 & 8 exams
The Odisha government has introduced a fail system at classes 5 and 8 annual examinations from the current academic year, an official notification said.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has introduced a fail system at classes 5 and 8 annual examinations from the current academic year, an official notification said. To implement the decision, the government on Wednesday brought necessary amendments to Odisha Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2010.

As per a notification issued by State School and Mass Education department, a regular examination in classes 5 and 8 will be held at the end of every academic year. If a child fails in the examination, he/she will be given additional instruction and granted opportunity for re-examination within a period of two months from the date of declaration of the result, it said.

