Fake CBI Officer Arrested In Haryana For Multi-State Fraud Scheme

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has apprehended a man in Haryana who allegedly orchestrated a complex fraud scheme across multiple states. Bharat Chhabra, 40, was arrested in Karnal after evading authorities for over a month and a half.

Chhabra, who holds a BCA degree, reportedly impersonated a CBI officer and claimed to have influential connections with high-ranking political figures, including those in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Chief Minister's Office (CMO). He used these purported connections to defraud individuals, even encouraging late-night calls to showcase his supposed influence.

The investigation revealed that Chhabra had been operating his fraudulent activities for approximately four years, targeting victims in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Telangana. His modus operandi included creating fake Aadhaar cards, using multiple SIM cards, and leveraging photographs with politicians to gain credibility.

One notable incident involved Chhabra fleeing from an Ahmedabad hotel without paying his bill. He also allegedly swindled Rs 2.22 lakh from an individual under the pretext of securing a prisoner's release, claiming to have sway over matters related to the CBI, Home Ministry, and influential figures in the BJP and RSS.

ACP Bharat Patel of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch stated that Chhabra is a frequent visitor to Ahmedabad and faces multiple charges. The police have obtained a 10-day remand to further investigate the extent of his fraudulent network and identify potential accomplices.

The case highlights the sophisticated nature of modern fraud schemes and the importance of verifying claims of political connections and authority.