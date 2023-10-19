Live
- Sindhu beats Indonesia’s Gregoria, enters the quarters of Denmark Open
- Don't punish Raje due to me: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to BJP
- Gujarat crackdown: 851 raids, 105 arrests & 27 licenses revoked in statewide illicit spa operations
- Moderation in inflation bolstered macroeconomic fundamentals: RBI
- Celebrate the Festive Fervour with Exciting Deals on Amazon.in Dussehra Delights
- Tata Motors picks up 26.79% stake in Freight Tiger
- SoftBank to sell 1.1% stake in Zomato for Rs 1,024 crore: Report
- State of art vistadome chugs from Budgam to Banihal in J&K
- Let’s Be Brave Together: Maybelline New York does the ‘Brave Talk’ on World Mental Health Day
- Bombing of Gaza Hospital 'unjustifiable', reiterate support for 2-state solution: Kharge
Just In
Fake cop held for extorting money from Ola riders
A youth was arrested on Thursday for allegedly impersonating a police sub-inspector and extorting money from Ola bike riders, police said.
Gurugram: A youth was arrested on Thursday for allegedly impersonating a police sub-inspector and extorting money from Ola bike riders, police said.
The suspect has been identified as Anshul (24), a resident of Uchana village in Jind district.
According to the police, an Ola bike rider filed a complaint against the suspect on Thursday, stating that a person harasses bike riders by posing as a fake policeman near Millennium City Centre Gurugram metro station (HUDA City Centre).
He also beats them with sticks and also takes money by pretending to be a police officer.
Based on a complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Sector-29 police station Gurugram.
Following an action, police nabbed the accused from the tempo stand of Millennium City Centre Gurugram metro station on the same day.
The police team also recovered a mobile phone from the possession of the accused, in which a photograph of him wearing a police uniform was found.
"The accused will be produced before a court on Thursday for further questioning and will be taken on police remand," Varun Dahiya, (ACP) crime said.