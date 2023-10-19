  • Menu
Fake cop held for extorting money from Ola riders

A youth was arrested on Thursday for allegedly impersonating a police sub-inspector and extorting money from Ola bike riders, police said.

Gurugram: A youth was arrested on Thursday for allegedly impersonating a police sub-inspector and extorting money from Ola bike riders, police said.

The suspect has been identified as Anshul (24), a resident of Uchana village in Jind district.

According to the police, an Ola bike rider filed a complaint against the suspect on Thursday, stating that a person harasses bike riders by posing as a fake policeman near Millennium City Centre Gurugram metro station (HUDA City Centre).

He also beats them with sticks and also takes money by pretending to be a police officer.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Sector-29 police station Gurugram.

Following an action, police nabbed the accused from the tempo stand of Millennium City Centre Gurugram metro station on the same day.

The police team also recovered a mobile phone from the possession of the accused, in which a photograph of him wearing a police uniform was found.

"The accused will be produced before a court on Thursday for further questioning and will be taken on police remand," Varun Dahiya, (ACP) crime said.

