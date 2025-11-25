Faridkot coldest at 4.4 degrees C

Chandigarh: Faridkot in Punjab remained the coldest place in the state on Monday, with the minimum temperature settling at 4.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Faridkot had also recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Punjab at 7.0 degrees Celsius.

According to data from the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, Bathinda recorded a minimum of 6.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, Gurdaspur registered 7.8 degrees, Amritsar 8.3 degrees, Ludhiana 7.6 degrees, Patiala 9.1 degrees and Ferozepur 7.5 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place, with the minimum temperature at 7.8 degrees Celsius, while Hisar recorded 7.9 degrees Celsius. Gurugram recorded 9.9 degrees Celsius, Karnal 8.6 degrees, Ambala 10.3 degrees, Rohtak 10 degrees, Bhiwani 10.5 degrees and Sirsa 9.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital, recorded a minimum of 8.3 degrees Celsius. Kashmir is in the grip of an intense cold wave as the minimum temperature across the Valley dipped several degrees below the freezing point, with Srinagar experiencing the coldest night of this winter, officials said on Monday. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, the coldest night of this winter season so far, the local meteorological office said.

Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest in the Valley at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Pulwama where the minimum temperature stayed five degrees below the freezing point. The Pahalgam tourist resort in Anantnag district recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius. The Zojila Pass connecting the Valley with Ladakh recorded a low of minus 16 degrees Celsius.